Wendy Williams Looks Amazing Rocking Natural Look Without Make Up — See Stunning Pics

Wendy Williams is stepping out in the Big Apple without wearing makeup — and not only is the look a wildly new one, Wendy really pulls it off in a flawless manner.

Wendy Williams, 53, was out and about in New York City wearing no makeup at all, and, well, she looked shockingly different — almost like she was another person completely. Honestly, being makeup-free just works for the daytime talk show host. With or without cosmetics, Wendy is going to look phenomenal regardless, and these pictures, which you can CHECK OUT HERE, prove it. Wendy was on her way heading to her studio for a taping of her show, and her cosmetic-less appearance is not just convenient, it’s glowing.

On Halloween, Wendy fainted on live television while dressed as Lady Liberty and while her family initially feared it might have been a result of poor dieting, the daytime talk show host admitted that her passing out was a result of dehydration, menopause and overheating. We reported earlier how Wendy confessed that her crew thought she was pulling a prank during her televised fainting because she’s “always doing tricks.” What’s definitely not a joke is how amazing she looks without makeup in these new pics. Now that the worst of her downfall of liberty episode is over, Wendy is back to work without missing a beat (or dropping like it’s hot). Wendy previously revealed that it was her husband Kevin Hunter who helped her recover and took her backstage following the fall.

Wendy was spotted wearing a comfortable sweatshirt while on her way to her studio, which is about as far away from a tight leather, fainting-inducing outfit as fashionably possible.

