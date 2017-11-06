‘DWTS’: Victoria Arlen Breaks Down, Suffering Scary Painful Spasm After Being Paralyzed For Years

‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Victoria Arlen broke down in tears after suffering an injury on Nov. 6, hours before appearing on the live show. Find out what happened here.

Dancing with the Stars contestant, Victoria Arlen, 22, who is partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, sadly suffered from an injury during practice on Nov. 6 just hours before competing on the live show. WATCH THE PRACTICE HERE. Victoria was rehearsing an Argentine tango with Val during the eighth week of appearing on the show when the entire right side of her body went into a spasm. She was bent over in pain when Val had to pick her up, sit her down and get medical help. See photos from this season of Dancing with the Stars here!

During the live show, the duo explained the scary incident to co-host Tom Bergeron, 62, after performing her dance with Val for which they received a score of 24 out of 30. “I definitely didn’t feel as strong as I felt in dress before the spasm,” Victoria explained. “But kind of overcoming that … getting out of that scared mindset really helped me kind of go out there. It wasn’t as good as it could have been, but given the circumstances, I’m very happy with it.”

The courageous dancer was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease and neurological condition at the age of 11 and it left her paralyzed in a vegetative state for four years. Although she’s come a long way, she’s been having some issues with her body throughout her time on the show, but she hasn’t been letting it get the best of her and is keeping on. With her brave attitude and skills, she’s definitely an inspiration to all who watch her and we can’t wait to see how she progresses in the competition!

