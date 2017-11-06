Tyga Slams Kylie Jenner, ‘I Don’t Need That B***h,’ & Makes Another Explosive Sex Tape Revelation

Tyga is totally calling out Kylie Jenner in his brave new song and has made a shocking sex tape revelation, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the crazy details here!

Woah! Tyga, 27, is allegedly calling out ex Kylie Jenner, 20, in one of his new tracks called “Nigga Wit Money” and made a shocking sex tape revelation. In the song, Tyga talks about the time he and Kylie filmed a sex tape in Cannes which was reported on last year. “Tyga likes to film his bedroom action from his point of view all for fun, not to sell or anything like that, just to spice things up in bed,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com back in May 2016. “He used to film his wild times with Blac and more recently he has filmed Kylie, umm, kissing him down there.” Crazy! So is there a sex tape lingering out there that we have yet to see? “The kink doesn’t stop there for Kylie & Tyga,” the source continued. “They also enjoy having sex in public places. Not too long ago they had sex in public on a yacht in Cannes. Kylie was freaking out the whole time. She thought they might get caught, but was laughing and enjoying it too.” See some of Kylie & Tyga’s best photos here!

The lyrics for “Nigga Wit Money” include:

“Pour up and then we make a porn (mm mm mm)

Go on and back it up (mm mm mm)

Made a movie, we shot it in France

I did it cause I can b***h we was in Cannes (mm mm mm)

I’m a nigga with money

I’m a nigga with money and I don’t need that b***h (mm mm mm)”

“Nigga Wit Money” is a track off Tyga’s recently released mixtape Buggati Raw. He’s been on his “B***h I’m the S**t Tour” which will conclude on Nov. 12.

