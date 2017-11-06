T.I. & Tiny Looks Like The Perfect Family With Their Kids Celebrating Xscape Day In Atlanta — See Pic

Talk about an honor! The city of Atlanta celebrated Tiny Harris and her band, as Xscape Day was proclaimed on Nov. 6. Her proud husband T.I. and their three kids were on hand, looking like the perfect family.

The city of Atlanta celebrated Xscape Day on Nov. 6 and no one was prouder than Tiny Harris and her family. The 42-year-old showed off an Insgram pic of Atlanta City Council president Cesar Mitchell making the pronouncement with the singer and her bandmates standing by his side at City Hall. But it was the celebration that followed that was oh so sweet, as her estranged husband T.I., 37, dressed in his finest grey suit to celebrate his woman’s big day. He wore a sharp burgundy tie and looked so dapper for his wife’s huge achievement and brought along their three kids, sons King, 13, Major, nine, and their youngest, 20-month-old daughter Heiress. They posed as one happy and united family, and Tiny shared the adorable pic on her Instagram.

Next to the series of photos, Tiny wrote the caption, “Thank you City of Atlanta #CeasarMitchell..Mayor @kasimreed & everyone who came out to support & those who wanted to be there but couldn’t make it!! We are humbly honored that City or city gave us our Official Xscape Day today Nov 6 not to mention we got the key to the city!! What an amazing city it is! Our hometown born & raised in Atlanta… #Thankful #Blessed.” Wow! That is such a huge honor for the band, especially since they only just reunited earlier in 2017 after splitting 20 years ago. Since all four members are Atlanta born and bred, it’s the perfect way to cap off their comeback with getting the key to their beloved hometown!

Tiny and her Xscape bandmates Kandi Burruss, LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott are on such a roll right now as not only are they subject of a four-part special, Xscape: Still Kickin’ It, which premiered on Sunday, Nov. 5 on Bravo, they’re hitting the road soon on tour. While Tiny and T.I.’s divorce is still on, she recently told talk show host Wendy Williams that she and T.I. are “still married,” and the couple seem to be in such a stable place. There’s still so much heat between the two that they were spotted grinding away on the dance floor during a Halloween party where he went as Tiny’s date and dressed as James Bond. They’re happily co-parenting their kids and seem to be getting along blissfully, so much that you’d never know that they’re divorcing.

