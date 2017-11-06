‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Coaches Make Tough Cuts As Knockout Rounds Continue

The Knockouts continue on the Nov. 6 episode of ‘The Voice,’ and you can follow along with everything that goes down in our live blog right here!

The first artists to take the stage in the second episode of Knockouts are Brooke Simpson and Stephan Marcellus from Miley Cyrus‘ team. The singers are mentored by Miley and key adviser Kelly Clarkson. Brooke performs “Natural Woman,” while Stephan sings “Impossible.” Both renditions are incredibly powerful, leaving coach Miley with a very difficult decision, as she can only keep one on her team. In the end, she decides to pick Brooke, who will now head onto the Playoffs.

Blake Shelton’s first pairing is Anna Catherine and Mitchell Lee, who are singing “Breathe” and “I’ll Be.” Both artists completely up their games for these performances, and it’s certainly not easy for Blake to pick just one to keep around. After a lot of contemplation, though, he goes with Mitchell.

Blake: Esera Tuaolo, Chloe Kohanski, Mitchell Lee

Adam: Adam Cunningham, Addison Agen

Jennifer: Shi’Ann Jones, Davon Fleming

Miley: Janice Freeman, Ashland Craft, Brooke Simpson

