A brand-new trailer for ‘The Crown’ debuted on Nov. 6, and Princess Margaret will be bringing the drama once again when she gets caught up in a hot romance with a royal photographer. Watch the full trailer now!

“I know who I am. A woman for the modern age. Free to live, to love, and free to break away,” Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) says in the first few moments of The Crown season 2 trailer. After her affair with Peter Townsend came to an abrupt end last season, Princess Margaret is finding love again with the swoonworthy royal photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, a.k.a. Lord Snowdon (Matthew Goode). The two ignite a passionate romance in the trailer. The two eventually got married in 1960 and then divorced in 1978. Princess Margaret continues to be the rebel in the royal family in season 2, dancing in just her bra and racing off with Lord Snowdon on a motorcycle.

The trailer also hints at trouble for Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) and Prince Philip (Matt Smith). Elizabeth is warned about the “wild spirit” that is her husband, who could be a threat to the entire monarchy. “This restlessness of yours has to be a thing of the past,” Elizabeth tells Philip. “One more scandal, one more national embarrassment, and it would all be over.” Philip continues to grow more and more frustrated with the pressures of royal life and duty to his wife. “I will earn their respect right now,” he yells. “I am currently outranked by my 8-year-old son!”

“Who has done more damage to the monarchy? Me with my willfulness or you with your inhumanity?” Edward VIII asks a shocked Elizabeth. You know those nasty questions are going to infuriate the queen. The latest look at the second season ends with Elizabeth having an intense conversation with someone, possibly Edward. “There is no possibility of my forgiving you,” she says with the ultimate resolve. “The question is, how on earth can you forgive yourself?” The Crown season 2 debuts on Netflix on Dec. 8.

