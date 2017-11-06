Texas Shooter Gunned Down His Wife’s Grandmother In Church Massacre After Domestic Disturbance

The Texas gunman of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs shockingly killed 26 people on Nov. 5, and his wife’s grandmother was sadly among the victims. Find out more of the chilling details here.

Devin Patrick Kelley, the gunman who opened fire in the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas on Nov. 5, killed his grandmother-in-law along with the other victims, according to a CNN report. Lula White, 71, was the grandmother of Devin’s wife, Danielle, and the family was apparently involved in a domestic dispute which led to Devin allegedly threatening Lula’s daughter and mother of Danielle, Michelle Shields, in text messages before the shooting. Luckily, Michelle wasn’t at the service during the shooting but Lula, a devout member of the church, was. See photos of the terrible tragedy here.

“I have no doubt where she is right now,” Lula’s niece, Amy Backus wrote about her on Facebook. “She is in Heaven laying her crowns and jewels at the feet of Jesus and celebrating. I love and will miss you Aunt Lula Woicinski White.” Although a motive is yet to be determined, this recent information about a dispute could lead to more clarity on how the terrible situation unfolded and what led to the cowardly act.

This isn’t the only history of violence the gunman has been involved in. It was recently reported that Devin was convicted of fracturing his baby stepson’s skull back in 2012 and even pled guilty for doing it intentionally. After Devin left the church, where he allegedly blocked an escape for victims to get to, he was chased by locals and later found dead in his vehicle. The tragedy is still being investigated by officials.

HollywoodLifers, please leave your condolences for the family and friends of Lula and the victims of this terrible tragedy in the comments below.