Sutherland Springs Shooter Shot Himself In Head After Massacring 26 — New Report

After Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was identified as the gunman in largest mass shooting in Texas, a new report claims he allegedly turned the gun on himself. Here’s everything we know.

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, reportedly shot himself in the head after he killed 26 people at a church service in Texas, according to Daily Mail. After the largest shooting that the state of Texas has ever experienced, Kelley allegedly fled the scene in his car, where he committed suicide by shooting himself in the head, as reported by the site. However, authorities have not confirmed Kelley’s official cause of death. On Nov. 5, Kelley entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, a small community located in Wilson County about 30 miles away from San Antonio. Kelley, who served in the Air Force from 2010-2012, killed 26 people and injured 20; authorities believe the death toll may rise. The innocent victims range from 5 to 72-years-old.

Kelley was dressed in black, tactical gear with a ballistics belt and an assault rifle, the site reports. The massacre was halted by local hero, Stephen Willeford, 55, who shot Kelley through a gap in his body armor as the gunman attempted to leave the church. Willeford wasn’t the only hero involved in the take-down of Kelley. Johnnie Langendorff, a local Texan happened to be driving by the church on that Sunday, en route to his girlfriend’s home when he saw Willeford in a shoot-off with the gunman. Willeford is reportedly licensed to have a rifle.

In an interview after the massacre, Langendorff said he was approached by Willeford, who briefed him on what had happened. He explained that he then chased after Kelley, weaving in and out of traffic at a speed of 95 miles per hour. As he was in a full fledged car chase with Kelley, he was on the phone with police. “I gave them the direction we were going, on what road and everything, and that the vehicle was in sight and that I was getting closer and closer to him,” he said. The chase came to a close after 11 miles, when Kelley’s SUV crashed into a ditch.

The massacre killed about 4% of the small town’s population. And not one individual at the church was left unwounded, Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt said. The injured are being treated at local hospitals.

On the day of the shooing, President Donald Trump, 71, tweeted, “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.”

