‘DWTS’ Recap: Past Champions Return For The Trio Dances & Victoria Battles Intense Injury

It was like Throwback Monday on ‘DWTS’! Six former celeb contestants came back to help out with the trio dances, and perfect scores ensued!

Kicking off the night, Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke did a Charleston to “Bad Boy Good Man” by Tape Five (feat. Henrik Wager). “That’s the way to kick off the night,” judge Len Goodman said, adding he is the most improved since week one. “That was priceless, your star is still rising,” Bruno Tonioli said. Carrie Ann Inaba loved the athletic quality of the dance. They got a 27 out of 30!

Next, Drew Scott and Emma Slater did a Waltz to “Both Sides Now (Torch Songs)” by Years & Years. “A very intense, romantic dance…your intensions were clear but when you were in hold, it lost a bit of flow,” Bruno said. “The bottom half of your body looked like it wasn’t keeping tempo, but I loved the expression,” Carrie Ann said. Len wasn’t a fan of his frame. They got a 22.

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a sexy Argentine Tango to “Down” by Marian Hill. She suffered a big spasm during rehearsal but pushed through. “It was clean and exact..I thought the lifts were good,” Len said. Carrie Ann liked her body movements but said her eyes were town. “Now, you have to act the part. You have to maintain the character,” Bruno said. They got a 24!

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas did a circus-themed Samba to “Morning Drums” by Gregor Salto. Talk about the best comeback of all time! She almost had to leave the competition last week! “It didn’t look as sure-footed as you normally are…but full of rhythm, full of imagination,” Len said. “It wasn’t your standard samba, but I actually liked it,” Bruno said. “I loved the creativity, it was like you brought out your inner Beyonce, but I agree with Len, you did not look as sure on your feet…but it was a fantastic and brilliant samba,” Carrie Ann said. They got a 26!

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson danced a Viennese Waltz to “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran. “So stylish, so elegant, so polished,” Bruno said. “That was the closest thing to perfection,” Carrie Ann said. Then Len said, “it was FAR from perfection. It’s about an undulating movement, I never saw that. It lacked rise and fall.” Yikes! They got a 26!

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold did a Quickstep to “Chuck Berry” by Pharrell Williams. “That was like Bob Fosse and Austin Powers, that was brilliant and sassy,” Carrie Ann raved. Len gave them a standing ovation! “It was a quickstep like I’ve never seen before…most demanding, intricate quickstep. It was outstanding,” Bruno said. They got a perfect 30!

Then, the trio dances! Terrell and Cheryl with season one champ Kelly Monaco did a super sexy Rumba to “Slow Hands” by Niall Horan. “The rumba is such a tough dance for guys…but it all came together, well done,” Len said. “It was so sexy…but a little bit more rumba [was needed,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said it wasn’t that challenging for him, but well performed. They got a 24!

Drew, Emma & reigning champ Rashad Jennings did the Cha Cha to “Get Up Offa That Thing” by James Brown. “I think keeping up with Rashad is very hard, but most of the time you did,” Bruno said. “I give [Drew] the new title of Prince of Soul..it raised your game,” Carrie Ann said. Len liked that everyone had a big contribution in the dance. They got a 25!

Victoria and Val and season 23 champion Laurie Hernandez did the Jive to “Magic” by B.o.B (feat. Rivers Cuomo). Victoria said she was hurting during that dance. “You need to remember, you’re the star. Sometimes you fell behind,” Carrie Ann said. “I loved that it built up but it needed to be more sharp and clear. It was good. It wasn’t a gold medal performance but you’re definitely on the podium,” Len said. Bruno said it’s all about precision in the legs and feet, and obviously, Victoria has very little feeling in her legs, so that’s a challenge. They got a 24!

Lindsey and Mark and season six champion Kristi Yamaguchi did a Jazz to “Let’s Face The Music And Dance” by Seth MacFarlane. “That was terrific,” Len said. “Classic Hollywood style,” Bruno said. Carrie Ann said she would have paid money to see that dance. They got a 28!

Frankie and Witney & Alfonso Ribeiro did Jive a “Good Place” by Leo Soul. “It was so well balanced,” Len said. Carrie Ann said she saw Frankie’s nerves, but said the dance was beautiful. “Full of energy, full of content, full of fun,” Len said. They got a 27!

Jordan and Lindsay and Corbin Bleu did a Salsa to “Que Viva La Vida” by Wisin. IT WAS OUT OF THIS WORLD. “Hashtag amazeballs, you guys were absolutely amazing,” Carrie Ann said. “Normally they say two is company, three’s a crowd, on this occasion, three was perfect,” Len said. “That was phenomenal. The joy of dance. I think this dance will go down in Dancing With The Stars history!” Bruno said. They got a perfect 30!

Unfortunately, only five couples could move on to the semi-finals. Terrell Owens and Cheryl were eliminated.

