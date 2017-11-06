‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Finale: Kailyn Gives Birth & Javi Wonders What Could Have Been

Season 8 of ‘Teen Mom 2’ went out with a bang on Nov. 6, when Jenelle and Chelsea celebrated their marriages, and Kailyn finally gave birth to her baby! Read our full recap, here.

Poor Javi. He looked heartbroken, as he watched Lincoln and Isaac meet their baby brother for the first time on the Nov. 6 season finale of Teen Mom 2. Obviously, he and Kailyn broke up a long time ago, but it couldn’t have been easy seeing her have a baby with another man. Especially because just days before meeting Kailyn’s new baby, Javi was talking to a family member about how they would have had another kid together, had Kailyn not miscarried. He wasn’t blaming her or anything — he was just wondering what could have been if things happened differently. Still, everyone — including Jo and his family — rallied around Kailyn and her new baby after she arrived back at home from the hospital. It was cute to see everyone getting along, but even though Javi put on a brave face, he looked like he was holding back tears. Aww!

Fortunately, Kailyn wasn’t the only one celebrating a huge milestone this week. Both Chelsea and Jenelle also celebrated their marriages — Chelsea and Cole finally had the wedding reception they were never able to (due to her pregnancy with Watson), and Jenelle tied the knot with David… even though her mom Barbara didn’t support their union. In fact, Babara cried to her friend again this week, saying she refuses to ever try to have a relationship with David. When the friend tried talking some sense into her by telling her that she may have to build a relationship with David in order to have one with Jenelle, Barbara remained stubborn and said she’ll then have to sacrifice having a relationship with Jenelle, as she refuses to ever be nice to David.

Furthermore, Briana‘s mom and Devoin nearly came to blows at a restaurant when they discovered he has two jobs but isn’t paying child support. He verbally attacked Briana for talking bad about him on camera, but she said he deserved it. Then, he went back at her about not having a father and saying maybe she’s the reason she can’t hang on to a man, so Briana’s mom (Roxanne) stood up on the bench at their booth and nearly kicked Devoin before security stepped in. Ugh. Sure, Devoin seems like a bad dad, but does Briana’s family really need to get up in her business so often?

Lastly, Leah got her kids ready for their first day of school!

HollywoodLifers, how did YOU feel about the season finale of Teen Mom 2? Are you happy with the way the season wrapped up? Tell us below!