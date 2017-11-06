Are Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez Collaborating On ‘Reputation?’ See The Possible New Proof

Deep breaths: Taylor Swift just might have recruited her BFF Selena Gomez for a track on ‘Reputation,’ and the evidence is too good to ignore. See the tweet that has fans freaking out!

Taylor Swift, 27, and Selena Gomez, 25, make up one of the greatest Best Friendships in Hollywood, and on Nov. 5, one little tweet simultaneously sent the Selenator and Swiftie fandoms into a frenzy. It all started when Scott Borchetta, the CEO of Taylor’s record label Big Machine (who also discovered her) tweeted about Tay’s Reputation commercial for Target.

“This is so good,” he tweeted, along with a YouTube link to the commercial. He tagged Taylor and Big Machine’s official handles — along with Selena Gomez’s! You can check out the tweet below and see for yourself.

Fans instantly flipped out over the inclusion of Selena’s name. “Is there a Selena collab?” @Patronumgirl asked. “Why did you tag Selena?” another fan inquired. Scott hasn’t responded or taken down the tweet, and it’s all very suspicious! See more pics of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s cutest BFF moments.

As we previously told you exclusively, Tay and Sel have been throwing around collaboration ideas for a while now. “Selena and Taylor talk about music all the time. It wouldn’t surprise me if they collaborate on something soon,” an insider has said. No matter when a song does arrive, one thing’s for sure: “They want it to be out of this world.” Well, the mystery will be solved when Reputation drops on Nov. 10!

