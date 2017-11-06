Target’s Black Friday Sales Start TODAY & We’re Losing Our Minds

We just SERIOUSLY got into the holiday spirit, because Target has unveiling some early Black Friday sales today, Nov. 6! Save over 50 percent off Beats Headphones, toys, and much more — get the details below!

Black Friday is officially 2.5 weeks away, on November 24, but Target started the season early on November 6 by revealing some AMAZING SALES! Beats Studio Wireless Over-Ear Headphones are usually $379 and today they are only $179! AHHH. For your niece, they have Princess costume dresses starting at $17. For your nephew (or Star Wars loving BF), action figures are 40 percent off. Artificial Christmas trees are 50 percent off! For new parents, there are baby monitors, a pack and play, and car seats, all on sale! Board games are 50 percent off, too — these items are only on sale on November 6, so get shopping!

As for the ACTUAL Black Friday, Target is offering insane deals on iPads, Amazon Echos, Google Home, Xboxes, and much more! It’s going to be a crazy year, kids! When you spend $50 or more on Black Friday, you’ll get a 20 percent coupon to use between Nov. 28 to December 10. Other retailers like Kohl’s are getting in on early deals too. You can shop Black Friday sales on Kohls.com starting on Monday, November 20 through November 24. Kohl’s stores will be open on Thanksgiving day and very early on Black Friday, so check your local store hours for the best doorbuster deals! Some of their best deals are on jammies for your family, a Dyson vacuum, beauty gift sets, and activewear from brands like Nike and Under Armour. For every $50 spent between Nov. 20 and $25, you’ll get $15 back in Kohl’s cash. Cha-ching!

HollywoodLifers, are you going to shop Black Friday deals?