Tamar Braxton’s Revenge Makeover After Divorce Filing: Backless Gown & Red Hair

Tamar Braxton may be in the middle of a very public breakup, but she just debuted her revenge look! She showed off a fiery red hair makeover, and her sexy body in a backless dress at the Soul Train Awards.

Tamar Braxton, 40, showed off her single look at the show, which included a body-hugging dress and a new hair color! She looked gorgeous in the shimmering, floor-length gown. The halter style showed off her toned arms, and there was a sexy surprise when she turned around — it was backless! The Soul Train Awards took place a the Orleans Arena on Sunday, November 5 in Las Vegas. She was definitely lucky with this look!

Despite recently announcing her split from her husband of nine years, Vincent Herbert, she looked happy and healthy. She posed on the carpet alongside her sister Toni Braxton, 50, who looked equally gorgeous in a sheer and sequin dress. Toni received the Legend Award during the show — a big honor! Tamar seems to be leaning on family during her split, and taking everything in stride. Tamar’s friend Tiny just told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, “I just got off the phone with her. She’s doing OK. You know, it’s a time for her, but she’s making it. There’s a ton of people that love her, so she’s fine.”

Along with her sexy outfit, her hair had everyone turning their heads, to see her new look. It was in gorgeous curls, and highlighted her gorgeous face. Her cheeks popped with a stunning highlighter and her lashes were long and flirty.

