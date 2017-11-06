Sutherland Springs Shooting: Emily, 7, Identified As Youngest Victim Killed In Massacre

This is just devastating. The youngest victim in the horrific mass shooting at a Texas church has been identified as a 7-year-old girl named Emily.

Emily, 7, was attending Sunday church services with her family when her innocent, barely begun life was taken from her, reports CBS News. Emily, whose last name has not been officially confirmed yet, was shot during Devin Patrick Kelley‘s murderous tirade at First Baptist Church on Sunday, November 5, the report claims. Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital where she reportedly underwent surgery, the little girl had suffered far too much trauma and succumbed to her injuries. As of Sunday evening, at least 26 people had been killed, including little Emily, while up to 20 others were being reported injured. This tragedy is the deadliest mass shooting in Texas’s history, while the country’s mass shooting toll for 2017 is quickly climbing towards 300, reports Business Insider.

“She was just such a good little girl. She was so helpful. She would help. Anything you asked her to do, she was always happy and cheerful,” Emily’s devastated grandmother, Sandy Ward, told MSNBC after the news broke. Young Emily is pictured in the middle in the above picture, according to Buzzfeed. According to Sandy, Emily was seated in the back of the church when Devin unleashed terror on the parishioners. The heartbroken grandmother revealed that her daughter-in-law was also inside the church at the time of the shooting, as well as three of her siblings including little brother Ryland and 5-year-old sister, Brooke. As of Sunday evening, reports claimed that both of Emily’s siblings had been shot and the family was awaiting updates from the hospital where they were being treated. Little Ryland was reportedly shot four times, including twice in the stomach, while 5-year-old Brooke’s injuries remained unknown, according to Buzzfeed.

