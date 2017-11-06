Sutherland Springs: 2 Heroic Neighbors Fired at Suspect, Then Sped On 95mph Chase

In the wake of the horrific Sutherland Springs shooting, one man reveals how he and a complete stranger went on a high-speed chase after Devin Patrick Kelley, after the alleged killer slaughtered 26 innocent people.

“I never got a look at him,” said Johnnie Langendorff, a local Texan who chased after Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, the alleged Sutherland Springs shooter. Johnnie was going about his normal Sunday morning routine on Nov. 5. He was headed to his girlfriend’s house when he drove his truck near the First Baptist Church. As he approached the house of worship, Johnnie said he saw a man in all black, a pistol in his hand, walk towards a Ford Explorer. The shooter was trading shots with a man, currently unnamed, with a rifle. “I never really saw [the shooter],” he told the Washington Post. “I saw the gunfire.”

As the shooter – later revealed as Devin by two law enforcement sources – drove off in his SUV, the man with the rifle approached Johnnie. “He briefed me quickly on what had just happened and said he had to get him,” Johnnie said. “So that’s what I did.” What he did was chase after Devin, weaving in and out of traffic at 95 miles per hour. While managing to keep up with Devin, Johnnie was on the phone with the police. “I gave them the direction we were going, on what road and everything, and that the vehicle was in sight and that I was getting closer and closer to him.”

The chase came to an end 11 miles north of the church, when Devin’s SUV crashed into a ditch. Johnnie pulled up 25 yards away from the alleged shooter. “The gentleman that was with me got out, rested his rifle on my hood and kept it aimed at him, telling him to get out get out. There was no movement, there was none of that. I just know his brake lights were going on and off, so he might have been unconscious from the crash or something like that, I’m not sure.”

Devin, after being shot by the unnamed man with the rifle, reportedly turned the gun on himself, according to CNN. His apparent suicide came after he pulled off what is being called the worst mass shooting in Texas’s history. At least 26 people were killed and more than 20 were injured when Devin allegedly opened fire on churchgoers. The victims’ ages ranged from 5 to 72 years old, and the 14-year-old of the church’s pastor was one of those slaughtered. A motive has yet to be identified, but President Donald Trump, 71, said it was not a gun issue, but a “mental health” issue.

“It was more see and do,” Johnnie Langendorff later told reporters when recounting how he and a random stranger helped chase down the alleged killer. “Act now, ask questions later. … He just hurt so many people, he affected so many people’s lives, why wouldn’t you want to take him down.”

Our thoughts are still with the families and friends of those killed.