Sia Shares Completely Nude Photo After Claiming Someone Is Selling Naked Pics Of Her

Way to fight back! A sneaky paparazzo took pics of Sia completely nude and now she’s putting the photos on her Twitter for free so he can’t make a buck off of her bare butt! We’ve got the details.

What a massive invasion of privacy! Sia, 42, already likes being a totally anonymous star by using wigs to hide her face, but an intrusive paparazzo tracked her down when she was nude sunbathing and took a bunch of totally violating photos of the singer. The pics were shot with a long-range lens and show the “Cheap Thrills” hitmaker on a balcony, completely in the buff. Her bare butt is exposed while she got up to head indoors. Not about to let some sleazy photographer make a buck off of her naked body by selling it to a photo agency, Sia took matters into her own hands. She posted the photo to her Twitter account so that the pics are now financially worthless to whoever was trying to make money off of them.

“Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans. Save your money, here it is for free. Everyday is Christmas!” she wrote on Nov. 6. You can see her post and the pic by clicking here. Way to go Sia! She totally empowered the situation so that the creep wouldn’t make money off of his sleazy act. She goes out of her way to be so stealth and live a normal life by not showing her face while she performs, so to think some photographer would prey on her to get naked pics is just disgusting! See more pics of Sia, here.

What’s kind of awesome is that Sia used the opportunity to promote her new Christmas album “Everyday Is Christmas” while shaming the photographer. In the following post after the nude pic, her team reminded fans that the LP drops on Nov. 17 but they can pre-order it now. Talking about turning lemons into lemonade….or nude pics into an album promo!

HollywoodLifers, are proud of Sia for being willing to show nude photographs of herself to prevent a photographer from making money off of them?