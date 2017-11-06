Selena Gomez Even Happier With Justin Bieber Than The Weeknd — Everything Is Right Again

Selena Gomez is happier in her relationship with rekindled flame Justin Bieber than she was with her ex The Weeknd, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why here!

Selena Gomez, 25, is happier than ever now that she’s rekindling her romance with Justin Bieber, 23, and it’s been an even better experience than when she was in relationship with The Weeknd, 27. “Selena seems much happier with Justin than she ever was with The Weeknd,” a source close to Selena EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “While Selena was with Abel, her health played a big role in her happiness and now that she is with Justin, her health issues have improved dramatically. Things between Selena and Abel were difficult because they were both working a lot. They were forced to travel a lot to see each other and with him touring, there was another level of stress that was added to the relationship that does not exist between Selena and Justin.” See some of Selena and Justin’s cutest moments here!

Although things with Justin and Selena were tumultuous in the past, it may be just the right time for the lovebirds to be in the best place they can be. “Things with Selena and Justin are better because the timing is right,” the source continued. “Selena is working less and she is living near Justin in Los Angeles where they are both most happy. Selena‘s health is on the upswing, and she has never been happier than she is now with Justin. Everything is right again.”

Jelena fans have been rejoicing everywhere since the duo was first seen hanging out a couple of weeks ago and they do appear to be smiling and enjoying each other’s company more than they ever have. We can’t wait to see where they go from here!

