MAC Announces New Collection With Beauty Guru Patrick Starrr — See First Product

It’s official! MAC has tapped YouTube star and makeup guru Patrick Starrr for a new collection that will be in stores in time for the holiday season. See it below!

“Beauty guru @PATRICKSTARRR brings his inspiring “Makeup is one-size-fits-all” philosophy to life with a new collection for M∙A∙C! Coming soon this holiday season,” MAC Cosmetics announced in a press release on November 6. Alongside the announcement came a gorgeous photo campaign and video, which Patrick posted on his Instagram. In one image, Patrick is dressed in a sequin gown, and a white turban. In a close up image, he shows off his 3-D crystal nails, shimmering lip gloss, long lashes, and flawless skin. SO GLAM!

We’ve only seen one product so far, and it looks like a translucent powder. The canister has a silver top and Patrick’s signature is written on the side in a holographic text. We can’t wait to try it and see more from this collection! Patrick has had millions of fans for a while now, but the opportunities are getting more and more impressive! Earlier this year, he worked with Kim Kardashian West, doing a makeup tutorial using her beauty line, KKW beauty! He truly deserves this success — he has worked hard and is so talented!

See the first video for his collection with MAC right here and tell us what you think!

🌟😉IT'S OFFICIAL #MACPATRICKSTARRR . @maccosmetics #patrickstarrr A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:31am PST

