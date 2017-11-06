Melissa Meeks Claims She Was Pregnant With Jeremy’s Child Before He Cheated, Then Miscarried

‘Hot Felon,’ Jeremy Meeks’ ex, Melissa says she was pregnant with his child when he cheated on her with his current girlfriend, Chloe Green. She claims she was so ‘stressed’ at the time, and then tragically miscarried.

Melissa Meeks broke down in tears as she relived the demise of her marriage to model, “Hot Felon,” Jeremy Meeks, 33, in a recent interview. Back in June, Melissa found out that her husband had cheated on her when paparazzi photos of him locking lips with TopShop heiress, Chloe Green, went viral. Now, she’s revealing a devastating confession. At the time the photos came out, “not only was I grieving the loss of my life and my husband, I also had to grieve the loss of a child at the same time,” she tells Radar. “I was under so much stress and so many emotions.”

Then, Melissa says she noticed she had “continuous bleeding” one day. “I would have thought I was just having a heavy cycle” from the stress Jeremy’s affair had caused her. However, that wasn’t it. Out of concern, Melissa went to see her doctor, where she learned that her on-going “stress” had likely played a part in the tragic news she about to hear. “I described to the doctor my spotting and bleeding and he said based off of what I was saying about the continuous bleeding, I probably was passing the baby,” she reveals. Despite her shocking confession, Jeremy has yet to publicly address her claims. The exes have one biological child together, a seven-year-old son, Jeremy Jr., who’s already met Chloe, per his father. Melissa has since filed court documents demanding child and spousal support. She’s also requesting sole legal and physical custody of Jeremy Jr.

Melissa and Jeremy were married for eight years before he left her for Green in June 2017. In a separate interview, Melissa claimed Jeremy had told her he was traveling to Turkey for work. However, when the photos emerged of him and Chloe kissing on a yacht, Melissa knew her marriage was in trouble. It was only a few short weeks after the photos surfaced, until Jeremy filed for separation from Melissa on July 10. Now, Jeremy and Chloe are inseparable. The new couple has been photographed countless times engaging in PDA, and they’ve been jet-setting all over the world on lavish trips.

However, Melissa, on the other hand, is still reeling over her split with Jeremy. She sat down with ITV’s This Morning at the end of Oct., where she explained how heartbroken she is. “I had no indication he was looking for another relationship,” she admitted. “He was an amazing husband … Honestly, when I think about it, I still get emotional. It’s still very raw. We had a really good life together.” Melissa revealed that she still “loves” her ex, but finds it “very hard” to think about what he put her through. “I wish I still had my husband to go home to,” she confessed, adding, “But I don’t believe there is any hope.”

As you may know, Jeremy shot to fame in 2014, after his mugshot went viral. After he became an internet sensation, with women obsessing over his light blue eyes and striking features, Jeremy was dubbed the “hot felon.” He eventually signed with a modeling agency and he’s been a working model ever since. In fact, Jeremy most recently landed an eyewear campaign alongside famed model, Bar Refaeli.

HollywoodLifers, you can leave your thoughts in the comments below.