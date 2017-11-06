Meek Mill Heading To Prison: Nicki Minaj’s Ex Sentenced To 2-4 Years For Violating Probation

We won’t be getting any new drops from Meek Mill for quite a while, as he’s just been sentenced to two to four years in PRISON! We’ve got more on why a judge threw the book at him for violating his probation.

Rapper Meek Mill has had a history of violating probation in the past and avoiding jail, but the law caught up with him big time on Nov. 6 when a Philadelphia judge sentenced him to two to four years in state prison for his latest violations. In the past he’d managed to skate with a house arrest sentence in 2015, but this time the 30-year-old heading to the big house. He’s going away to do some serious hard time for a case that originated all the way back in 2008. Let that sink in. He got in a fight in the St. Louis Airport back in March and was busted for reckless driving after a motorcycle stunt in NYC in August. While both of those cases were dropped, the judge determined the arrests alone were enough to lock him up for a minimum of two years!

The prison time seems excessive, especially considering one of the arrests was when Meek — real name Robert Rihmeek Williams — did a wheelie on a dirt bike. That’s not exactly weapons possession or assault or something truly serious that would make him a danger to the community. He was just finally getting his momentum back after a couple of rough years that saw him get into a rap war with Drake, 31, and come out on the losing end, as well as the sad breakup with his girlfriend Nicki Minaj, 34 in early 2017 after two years together. Meek dropped his well-received third studio album Wins & Losses in July and has a series of concerts coming up, so his life has really been turning around for the better.

Meek has even been giving back to his hometown community, recently taking 35 kids from a local Boys and Girls Club to a Philadelphia 76ers basketball game and introduced the youngsters to the team’s stars afterwards. It’s crazy that all of this originated from a case when he was just 18-years-old for drug dealing and gun possession. He did a few months in prison and has since violated probation four times. His punishments have ranged from travel revocation and being forced to take etiquette classes to a four-month jail stint in 2014. State prison is serious business and a minimum of two years is a really tough punishment.

