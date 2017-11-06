Is there any line Marilyn Manson won’t cross? While performing in San Bernardino, Manson pointed a fake gun at the crowd, ignoring how terrorists killed 14 people in the city! The video of this stunt is disturbing.

Look, being sensitive and overly cautious about offending people just isn’t Marilyn Manson’s thing. So, it’s not that surprising that the “Beautiful People” singer decided to go there when performing at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino. During the Nov. 5 show, Marilyn pointed a fake semi-automatic weapon at the crowd, pretending to spray them with bullets while performing “We Know Where You F*cking Live.” This shocking display comes less than two years after Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik killed 14 people in a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center. CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE VIDEO.

Syed, a Chicago native, and his Pakistan-born wife, targeted a County Department of Public Health Christmas party. After shooting more than a dozen people (and failing to detonate some homemade pipe bombs) the couple fled before being killed in a police shootout. Prior to this horrific attack, they became “self-radicalized.” The two had become radicalized “before they were talking to each other about jihad and martyrdom before they became engaged and then married and lived together in the United States,” then-FBI Director James Comey said at a Senate oversight hearing about the attack, according CNN.

Manson’s stunt also happened on the same day that Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The 26-year-old killed 26 people, including children, before dying after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. To say the timing of Manson’s use of gun imagery was poor is an understatement. However, considering Devin’s slaughter happened just over a month since Stephen Paddock, 64, murdered 58 people on the Las Vegas strip, it’s hard to say if there will ever be a time when using a gun as a prop isn’t in poor taste.

Perhaps Manson will leave the fake guns at home? After all, he hasn’t had a lot of luck with the props while on tour. Manson’s leg was crushed in a freak accident during a Sept. 30 concert in New York City. As he was climbing up a pair of prop pistols, the structure buckled under his weight and fell backwards! He needed to postpone two weeks of his tour before he was healthy enough to get back on the road.

What do you think about Marilyn pointing a fake gun at the San Bernardino crowd, HollywoodLifers?