Bella Thorne Smolders In Lingerie In Liam Payne’s Steamy ‘Bedroom Floor’ Video

Liam Payne, 24, has recruited his pal Bella Thorne, 20, for his new “Bedroom Floor” video, and she does an amazing job starring as the protagonist! Liam looks amazing as well, and though he and Bella never come face-to-face, the visual is super epic. Bella is scorned by a guy, but in the end, she realizes she’s better off without him and dumps his belongings in the pool. Yas! Watch the epic new video above.

Liam explained the concept behind the video in a teaser (below), telling fans that he’s “speaking on Bella’s behalf” and is “her thoughts.” “I wanted to put it in somebody else’s perspective, and see what it was like from a girl’s side to be in that position, because everyone’s been in that position at some point in their life, where it’s not quite going as planned,” Liam said. As you can see in the video, Bella is strung along until she catches her partner hitting on another woman, and that’s the final straw!

“It’s nice to see it from that angle, and she finally comes around to her senses of what she really wants,” Liam added. Well, we’re totally obsessed with the video, and we’re sure you’ll be as well! See photos from Liam’s “Get Low” video here.

