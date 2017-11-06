Lamar Odom Blames Scary Club Collapse On Dehydration & ‘Intense Workout’

Lamar Odom’s spokesperson reveals in a new statement that the former NBA player was dehydrated after a hard workout and collapsed in an LA nightclub because he got too ‘hot.’ Get the latest on Lamar’s latest health scare now.

“Lamar is doing well,” a spokesperson for Lamar Odom, 38, said in a statement to E! News. “He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.” Everyone was extremely worried about Khloe Kardashian’s ex when footage surfaced of the former NBA player on the floor at Bootsy Bellows in Los Angeles, just two years after he nearly died from a drug overdose. Thankfully, he’s going to be just fine. After the fall, Lamar appeared awake and alert. The person who shot the video of Lamar falling told TMZ Sports that Lamar was allegedly drinking for several hours before his collapse. HollywoodLife.com has also reached out to Lamar’s rep for comment.

Lamar knows how lucky he is to be alive. He cheated death after suffering 12 strokes and two heart attacks after being found unconscious in a brothel in Nevada in Oct. 2015. He entered rehab in Dec. 2016 to help get his life together. HollywoodLife.com spoke to Lamar back in July 2017 about how he was staying clean after his near-death experience. “I hit the gym a lot and I make sure I’m keeping myself active and eating right,” he told us at the iGO Live launch party. “Just trying to stay busy.”

Lamar is also planning on releasing an autobiography soon. He told us EXCLUSIVELY that he’s going to be “open about everything, everything that has been going on in my life!” That’s going to be one interesting read, that’s for sure!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Lamar is OK? Let us know!