Kylie Jenner Battling Insecurity During Pregnancy — Can’t Wait To Get Pre-Baby Body Back

Kylie Jenner is ‘struggling’ during her pregnancy, and a source close to the lip kit mogul EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the whole process has Kylie extremely emotional.

With pretty much every Kardashian you could possibly keep up with expecting a baby, you have to wonder how everyone whose currently with child is dealing with the prospect of a little one growing inside of them. A source close to Kylie Jenner, 20, EXCLUSIVELY told us that being pregnant is a lot harder for Kylie than originally expected. ““Kylie definitely isn’t loving every minute of being pregnant, and she’s struggling with Travis being away so much,” the source said. “He’s doing everything he can to be supportive, but it’s difficult whilst he’s touring. Kylie’s been feeling very emotional, and lonely, and she can’t help worrying about what Travis is getting up to on tour.”

The source went on to say that since her pregnancy began, Kylie has become a little more jealous when it comes to whom Travis Scott, 25, is hanging out with. The source added, “She’s never been the jealous type, but now she finds herself worrying about all the groupies he’s surrounded with. Pregnancy is definitely way harder than Kylie imagined it would be, and even though she hasn’t gained a lot of weight, aside from the baby, Kylie can’t wait to get her pre-pregnancy body back again.”

Meanwhile, Kylie's ex Tyga, 27, recently slammed her in new song lyrics, rapping that he "don't need that b***h" and claiming that he made a sex tape with her. Kylie just posted a pic of her baby bump, which begs the question: is Tyga the one who's really jealous?

