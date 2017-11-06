Kourtney Kardashian Fell For Younes After He Refused To Leave Her Side After Kim’s Robbery

Aww! Kourtney Kardashian opened up about falling for her boyfriend Younes Bendjima on the Nov. 5 episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’ He helped out with Kim’s robbery on their first date! What a great guy!



We already knew Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Younes Bendjima, 24, were perfect for each other, but now that we know how their first date went down, we couldn’t ship this couple more. Khloe Kardashian, 33, asked her sister about meeting Younes in Paris during fashion week in 2016 on the Nov. 5 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. “He was friends with our friends. He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, ‘Why do you hate us?’ I was just drunk,” Kourtney said. “Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, ‘It’s five in the morning. We’re leaving. And the next night Younes was like, ‘Bring your ass here.'”

When they met up that second time at a nightclub, they received the phone call about Kim Kardashian‘s terrifying incident in which the 37-year-old was tied up in a bathtub while armed thieves robbed her of millions of dollars worth of jewelry. Younes immediately vowed to do anything he could to help Kourt’s sister. “And then he was like, ‘I’m not leaving you guys,'” Kourtney said. “He like, had to translate everything.” That’s so sweet! See pictures of Kourtney and Younes here!

Kourtney also discussed her ex Scott Disick, 34, in the episode, saying that “The energy I put into him, I need to put into my kids and I need to distance myself. And just say, you know what, you as a 34-year-old father of three, you’ve got to know what to do at this point.” While Kourt was clearly moved on with her current boyfriend, Scott didn’t fully seem like he’s over Kourtney, even having dated Bella Thorne, 20, and Sofia Richie, 19. “But look at it [from] my perspective: She was on vacation with one man, a whole trip,” Scott told Kim about being jealous of Kourt and Younes’ Cannes’ trip. “That looks like a happier scenario than me, jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I’m just not happy with anybody.” Sorry Scott, but Kourt seems pretty happy with Younes!

