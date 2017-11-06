Kim Kardashian Reveals Epic New Kimojis Filled With Family’s Faces: Vote For Your Fave

Kim Kardashian just launched her newest set of Kimojis and OMG we can’t wait to start using them! We now have the perfect Kris Jenner emoji to express our everyday mood. Which one’s your favorite? VOTE here!

Kim Kardashian, 37, had some familiar inspiration for her new line of Kimojis: her famous fam! Kim took the Twitter to announce that the $2.99 keyboard extension was made available on Nov. 6. The social media maven turned momager Kris Jenner, 62, husband Kanye West, 40 and daughter North, 4, into art we can share on our smartphones. Even a young Rob Kardashian, 30, made an appearance in the new line! We’re absolutely obsessed with the pixelated image of Kris in her oversized round sunglasses giving off a look that certainly means business. Kim would agree, seeing as how she launched the collection with a tweet captioned, “MONDAY MOOD” that accompanied an image of the Kris Kimoji. Which one do you love the most? Vote for your fave below!

While we will definitely be expressing ourselves through the Kris emojis, we also think it’s so incredibly adorable that Kim gave her husband a few shoutouts in the new line. We’re recently learned exclusively that Kanye can’t wait for their new baby and that his marriage to Kim is “flourishing.” If using Ye’s face as inspiration is any indication, the couple’s relationship is likely stronger than ever! Also, can’t you just imagine North taking Kim’s phone to send illustrations of her adorable face to her aunts? How cute would that be?! See Kim’s family photos here!

While the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star had tons to work with for the newest line of Kimojis, she’ll have even more inspiration as her family continues to grow. She and Kanye are currently expecting their third child via a surrogate, but, unfortunately, they didn’t ask Jennifer Lawrence, 27, to carry their child. When Jennifer guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Nov. 2, she asked Kim how she picked her surrogate, and why she didn’t choose the Passengers actress. “I will if I do it again,” Kim retorted. While baby #3 isn’t even here yet, we’re already pulling for a fourth just so we can see Jen take on the responsibility of carrying a future Kimye child to term.

HollywoodLifers, which is your favorite new Kimoji? VOTE!