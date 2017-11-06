Kim Kardashian Goes Braless & Reveals Nipples In Her Sexy New Fragrance Video

Va-Va-Voom! Kim Kardashian showed off her hourglass curves while posing for her KKW fragrance shoot, in sizzling new behind-the-scenes clips shared on Nov. 6. The reality star opted to go braless for the occasion and left little to the imagination!

Too hot to handle! Kim Kardashian, 37, looks absolutely flawless in smoldering photos taken for the launch of her new perfume. The reality star treated fans to a behind-the-scenes peek at her latest shoot on Nov. 6, where she shows off her natural beauty while posing in a slinky, sheer top. Kim slayed the braless trend as she posed for the cameras, putting her curves on full display to promote the KKW brand. In one jaw-dropping snap shared to her site, Kim spills out of her top as her voluminous dark locks drape down her back. The makeup maven later changes into a sexy silk dress with spaghetti straps, flaunting her plump pout for the occasion! Click to see more celebs going braless, here.

It was only a week ago that Kim last shared new images for her launch, shot by Mert And Marcus. She’s been rocking a plethora of bohemian-chic designs while opting for less makeup and beach waves. Kim will be dropping three fragrances with dazzling names to match. “Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Citrus and Crystal Gardenia Oud available worldwide 11/15 kkwfragrance.com @kkwfragrance,” she shared with her followers on Nov. 3. It looks like she’s ready to take the perfume world by storm nearly a decade after she sold her first floral fragrance and we’re sure it’s going to fly off the shelves, especially after fans feast their eyes on her latest fashion-forward pics!

Kim recently showed off her fierce fashion sense at the LACMA gala and she looked hotter than ever! It’s already been such an exciting year for her and Kanye West, 40, since the lovebirds are expecting a third baby via surrogate and they couldn’t be more psyched about their new addition. “Kim and Kanye don’t want to know the sex of their baby, they want to wait until it’s born, and they don’t care either way, as long as it’s healthy,” a source close to the Kardashians EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife.com. “Their marriage is in really good shape right now, and they feel like they’ve managed to put all the stress and troubles of the past year behind them.”

