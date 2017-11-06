Khloe Kardashian Refuses To Get Sucked Into Lamar Odom’s Drama — ‘He Has To Take Control’

Khloe Kardashian is not letting ex Lamar Odom’s recent issues affect her negatively anymore, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out more about her feelings here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is protecting herself when it comes to ex Lamar Odom‘s recent drama and not letting his actions bother her anymore. “Khloe hasn’t spoken to Lamar for a while now, she’s moved on, and even though she will always care for him she felt like she had to make a break, for the sake of both of them,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “When Khloe heard about Lamar collapsing in a club her first instinct was to reach out to him, but she stopped herself from doing so, because she knows she has to stop trying to fix him. Lamar has to take control of his life himself, Khloe can’t always be there to pick up the pieces.” See pics of Khloe and Lamar during their relationship here.

Lamar scarily collapsed in an L.A. nightclub on Nov. 4 and later blamed it on dehydration and an intense workout. His friendship with Khloe has been on and off since she filed for divorce in July 2015 and again in May 2016. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was there for him when he was found unconscious in a brothel in Oct. 2015 before he eventually entered rehab in Dec. 2016. Their tumultuous marriage has made headlines many times over the years but now that Khloe has moved on with Tristan Thompson, 26, and is reportedly pregnant, it appears they are keeping a distance from each other.

Since retiring from professional basketball, Lamar has seemingly been enjoying the night life and is often seen at clubs out having a good time. The former NBA star is “doing great” after his collapse, his rep told HollywoodLife.com, and is getting back on track. We’re glad to hear the situation is nothing serious and wish him well!

