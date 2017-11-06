OMG! Kate Winslet shared a wild moment with Allison Janney at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 5. The pair kissed while Kate was accepting an award for her performance in ‘Wonder Wheel.’ Wait until you see this pic!

Kate Winslet, 42, is a huge star in her own right, but even she gets a little starstruck sometimes. While giving an acceptance speech at the Hollywood Film Awards on Nov. 5, Kate noted that she actually felt honored to be breathing the same air as her idol Allison Janney, 57, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “I know I don’t really know you but I know I just want to be you. I do, or just stroke you or something. I mean, we could always kiss, maybe? Maybe?” Without skipping a beat, the Mom actress got up from her seat, and made her way onstage. “Ah, it’s gonna happen! This is an exciting moment,” Kate said as she watched Allison head toward her, moments before she planted a huge kiss right on Kate’s lips. As anyone who’s ever had a crush on a celebrity would know, this must’ve been a wonderful moment for the Academy Award winner. See the passionate pic below!

Kate and Allison’s sweet moment happened while the Titanic actress was accepting an award for her work in the film, Wonder Wheel. While Kate’s performance may have been spectacular, the win remains controversial due to the fact that the film was directed by Woody Allen, 81. It’s no secret that Woody has serious molestation accusations against him, and the fact that he continues to make award-winning movies in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein, 65, scandal proves that Hollywood continues to have an issue with handling sexual assault accusations.

Part of the reason Woody is able to continue producing films is because actresses like Kate and Selena Gomez, 25, keep agreeing to work with him. It’s not like these actresses aren’t aware of the backlash surrounding their decisions to work with the director — Kate even (sort of) addressed the issue in an interview with Variety when she was asked if Woody played any factor in her decision to accept her Wonder Wheel role. “Um. It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today,” Kate said. After numerous women have come forward accusing Hollywood execs like Harvey and James Toback, 72, it seems these “difficult discussions” are becoming increasingly more important to have.

