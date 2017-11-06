Kate Upton Marries World Series Champ Justin Verlander: Their First Official Wedding Photo

Just married! Kate Upton returned to social media as a married woman! The model and her World Series Champ, Justin Verlander tied the knot in a romantic Tuscany ceremony and we have the first photo!

Kate Upton, 25, is officially a married woman! The Sports Illustrated model and Astros pitcher, and now World Series champ, Justin Verlander, 34, said “I do” in a romantic ceremony in Italy on Nov. 4. The pair were surrounded by friends and family during their Tuscany wedding. Both Kate and Justin took to Instagram on Nov. 6 to share the first official photo from the happiest day of their lives, which you see see below! They were all smiles, walking hand in hand down a rose pedal-filled aisle as friends and family showered them with applause.

“I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! [Justin Verlander] Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” Kate captioned the sweet photo. Justin then took to Instagram to post the same photo, writing, “Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together!”

The lavish wedding took place at the Rosewood Castiglion Del Bosco resort in Italy. Kate’s sisters Laura and Christie were among the bridesmaids who witnessed their sister become an official MLB wife. Kate stunned in a white, long-sleeve, lace gown. Her bouquet matched the outdoor flower decor, which included colors of forest green, pale peach, and cream-colored flowers. She wore her hair down with loose waves and she’s never looked happier. And, we can’t forget about the groom, who cleaned up nice in a crisp, black tux. Justin traded in his baseball cleats for shiny, black dress shoes to marry the love of his life!

Kate and Justin met in 2012, while she was shooting a commercial for MLB 2K12 in 2012. They were friends ever since, and reunited in 2014, where they became romantically involved. The couple became engaged in 2016, with Kate debuting her massive engagement ring at the Met Gala in 2016.

