Kanye West ‘Calmer & More Focused’ On One Year Anniversary Of Breakdown: Life With Kim Is ‘Flourishing’

Kanye West is in a ‘better place’ one year after his infamous breakdown — he’s excited for the new baby and is feeling secure in his marriage with Kim Kardashian. So will he return to the public eye soon?

Kanye West, 39, is doing well these days, as a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively. “He’s feeling very positive and upbeat. Kanye’s done a lot of soul searching over the past year, he’s worked through a lot of issues, and he’s in a better place than he has been for ages,” the insider reveals. Glad to hear it! (You’ll remember that Kanye was hospitalized in November 2016, which had him canceling the rest of his tour and fueling rumors that he and Kim Kardashian, 36, were on the verge of divorce.)

As to what Ye has been up to lately? “Kanye has been spending a lot of time in the studio working on his new album, and he believes it’s some of the best music he’s ever produced,” the source shares. “Taking a year out of the spotlight is exactly what he needed, to help get his head together and get back on track.” Nothing wrong with taking some time off! Ye also joined Kid Cudi, 33, on stage in Chicago, IL on Nov. 4 for his first official performance since his breakdown. Hope it means Kanye will head out on tour again soon!

Oh, and don’t believe the rumors — Kim and Kanye are doing just fine, thank you. “Their marriage is flourishing,” the source insists. “He’s really looking forward to the new baby arriving.” Fortunately, Kimye’s surrogate is reportedly about seven months along, so he won’t have to wait much more! See photos of Kim and Kanye’s children’s clothing line here.

Finally, the “Famous” rapper is also facing forward, as the insider tells us. “Kanye’s calmer and more focused,” the source says, “And he’s ready to take on the world again. He’s excited for the future.” Can’t wait to see what’s in store!

