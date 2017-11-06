Kate Upton & Justin Verlander Eager To Start A Family After Fairytale Wedding & World Series Win

Kate Upton & Justin Verlander tied the knot just days ago, but already the two are excited to have babies! In fact, we learned exclusively Kate wants to get pregnant ‘fast’, and she even has a deadline in mind!

Looks like Kate Upton, 25, is BEYOND ready to be a mom! And after marrying her “best friend” on Nov. 4, it appears Kate’s pregnancy dreams may come true sooner rather than later. The model tied the knot with 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher, Justin Verlander, in a gorgeous ceremony in Italy, and before the couple could even return home, they’ve set pregnancy goals for beginning their family together! The duo are apparently both on the same page, and can’t wait to get their fam started. Click here to see adorable pics of celeb couples holding hands.

“They want to start a family fast and they are actively trying to get pregnant very soon,” a source close to Justin told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Not one person should be surprised if she is pregnant by Christmas. It is basically the next step in their relationship that they want to happen, and they’d like it to happen while Justin has some time off from baseball.” That’s quite a deadline! After all, most pitchers like Justin have to be the first to report to Spring Training in mid February. In fact, last year, pitchers and catchers had to report for duty as early as Feb. 14, and it’ll most likely be a similar situation in 2018. Kate and Justin better start getting busy soon!

But although the newlyweds may feel rushed, our source insisted Kate isn’t pregnant YET. “She definitely isn’t pregnant right now, but everyone should pretty much start the countdown,” our insider said. Just two days after walking down the aisle, Kate hit up Instagram on Nov. 6 to gush about her “magical” wedding. “I feel so lucky that I got to marry my best friend!! @justinverlander Thank you to our family and friends for making this weekend so fun and magical!” the blonde bombshell said. The nuptials couldn’t have come at a better time either, as Justin and his MLB team had just won the World Series last week. Clearly the adorable couple have MUCH to celebrate!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you excited for Kate and Justin? Do you think they’ll announce a pregnancy early next year?