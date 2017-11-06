Exclusive
comment 2 Comments

Justin Bieber Hopes Selena Gomez Will Be His AMAs Date: He Wants To Take ‘Next Step’

Los Angeles, CA - This morning Selena Gomez stepped out again with Justin Bieber for a biking session in Los Angeles. The 25-year-old singer and her on-off ex appeared to be having a blast during their outing together. Selena beamed ear to ear while rocking a gray sweater with leggings while talking animatedly to Justin.
Ventura, CA - Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were seen leaving the Los Angeles Valley Ice Center together. She is spotted wearing Justin's shirt as they hop in his ride after a game.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez keep getting more serious. Will they attend the AMAs together? We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that Justin wants to make his relationship with Selena red carpet official! Get the details!

Justin Bieber, 23, and Selena Gomez, 25, keep inching toward full relationship status! While reports have already said the pair are together, they still haven’t personally announced that they’re seriously dating. (That is, if you don’t count their numerous bike rides and public hangouts). But could that moment be coming sooner than we think? We’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY that the on-off lovers might potentially make their official debut as a totally-on couple at the AMAs on Nov. 19.

“Justin would love to walk the AMAs red carpet with Selena, but he’s leaving it up to her to decide,” a source close to Justin tells Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin is ecstatic that Selena is giving him another chance, and he doesn’t want to rush anything or try and push her, he wants to let her set the pace. Hitting the red carpet together makes their relationship official, and adds a lot of pressure, Justin wants to make sure Selena is ready before taking that next step.” Could you imagine them showing up to the awards ceremony together?! It’d be just like old times! Click here to see pics of all the times Justin and Selena have been seen together recently!

While we obviously won’t know for sure if Sel and Justin will attend the AMAs together until the actual event, it definitely seems like a major possibility. They’ve basically been inseparable over the past week — Justin even wrapped his arm around the “Wolves” singer when they attended church together on Nov. 5! So cute! We’ve also EXCLUSIVELY been told that the pair are determined to make their relationship work this time around. They’ve been doing a great job at that so far! If you can’t wait to see if these two will hit the red carpet together, find peace in that it probably won’t take long to see Selena and Justin out and about together soon. (Probably within the hour, TBH).

HollywoodLifers, would you like to see Justin and Selena attend the AMAs together? Let us know!