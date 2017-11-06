Jon Gosselin Feels ‘Disconnected’ From His Kids — Kate Makes All The Parenting Decisions

Jon Gosselin can’t seem to catch a break! We learned exclusively the star hates that he can’t see his 8 kids as much as he’d like, and it’s all because ex Kate Gosselin has total control over family decisions!

After divorcing in 2009, Jon Gosselin, 40, and Kate Gosselin, 42, got some sort of shared custody of their eight kids: twins Mady and Cara, 17, and 13-year-old sextuplets: Collin, Hannah, Joel, Alexis, Leah, and Aaden. However, the children continue to live with Kate, and, apparently, Jon doesn’t see them nearly enough for his liking! In fact, the former reality star claims Kate is incredibly controlling, and, if she had things her way, her ex would NEVER get to see their kids again. Yikes! Click here to see pics of the Gosselin kids “then” and “now.”

“To say that Jon and Kate hate each other would be an understatement,” a source close to Jon told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They can barely stand to be in the same room together, and any interaction between them is limited to the bare minimum. Kate likes to channel everything through her lawyer, but Jon doesn’t have the money to pay an attorney every time he has a question, and as a result, he now has a way smaller presence in the kids’ life than he would like.” On top of that, Jon apparently doesn’t even get to make parenting decisions, which only further isolates him from the family. Unfortunately, that seems to be Kate’s plan!

“Jon has zero say when it comes to parenting decisions — Kate makes all of those herself, and that’s exactly how she likes it,” our insider continued. “The more time goes on, the more Jon feels disconnected from his kids, which is super sad.” Even worse, Jon gets a sense that Kate talks badly about him to the kids. “Jon knows that Kate talks smack about him in front of the children, and that if she had her way then they would never see their dad,” the source explained. “It really upsets Jon, but he feels powerless to fight back as he hasn’t got the money Kate has to pay legal fees — so all he can do at this stage is take what visitation Kate affords him, and just pray that when the kids get older they’ll be able to understand that he did all he could.”

Most recently, Kate was under fire from fans after posting a Halloween pic of her and Jon’s sextuplets that noticeably didn’t include Collin. Kate sent Collin to live in a facility away from home in order for him to “get the help he needs.” Kate has said that Collin has “special needs” and behavioral problems. Even so though, HollywoodLife.com reported that Jon was truly heartbroken when he saw Collin had been left out of the family’s Halloween celebration.

“When he saw that Kate left Collin out of Halloween, that his son was missing yet another family celebration, Jon broke down and cried,” a source revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “He hates that she’s doing this to Collin and feels so helpless to stop her. He’s praying that the judge will side with him at their next custody hearing.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — can you blame Jon for feeling like he’s missing out? Are you on team Kate or team Jon?