Jessica Simpson’s Family Is Shamed Over Halloween Family Pic After Fans Think She Dyed Daughter’s Hair

Jessica Simpson caught some flak on social media for dyeing her daughter’s hair, but she’s insisting that it’s not as bad as you think. Check out the photo that’s causing some to criticize the singer’s parenting.

The internet has collectively turned into the bell-ringing lady from Game of Thrones chanting “shame” over and over again after Jessica Simpson, 37, posted a photo of her family on Halloween. Why are people up in arms? Well, in the Instagram pic featured above, Jessica’s daughter Maxwell, 5, went as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, and while Maxwell is normally blonde, her hair appeared to be dyed brunette. One commenter wrote, “Please don’t tell me she dyed her daughter’s hair!!” and another asked, “Why would you color your daughter’s hair at such a young age????????????” While you might think 12 question marks is perhaps just a little excessive, some people were just downright upset.

Before you join in on the angry-mob action, a source close to Jessica will probably calm you down a bit with an explanation. They admitted that it “was a spray in color for her costume, not permanent dye.” Basically, if it’s not permanent dye, you can live free and dye hard, and it’s not going to damage your hair.

Jessica was previously age-shamed for a pic she posted of herself dressed as a school girl and wearing pigtails. And before that, Jessica showed off her butt in a risqué Instagram post celebrating the birthday of her husband Eric Johnson, 38. While you not-so-secretly hope Jessica will post a salacious Instagram picture for your next birthday, check out these photos of Jessica nearly falling over in her heels during a night out before she was saved in the nick of time by her husband.

