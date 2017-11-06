Women Are Doing This For Comfort In Their Heels All Night & It’s The Last Thing You’d Guess

Beauty is pain … We know that old saying all too well; Right, ladies? It’s such a battle between wearing to-die-for heels that kill your feet! However, we do it anyway. But, there’s a solution!

Ladies, how far would you go for your favorite, but most uncomfortable pair of heels? You know, that one pair you try to squeeze your feet in for a night out, just because they’re so darn cute. Well, we’ve all heard of the typical methods — foot insoles; numbing spray; taping your toes; adding toilet paper or tissues to the front and backs of heels for comfort. However, would you go as far as getting filler injected into your feet? — Some women have actually taken that next step and we’re here to tell you all about it!

“You can put filler in the bottoms of your feet,” Michelle Cory, one of two injectors at Skin Deep Med Spa, based in Boston, told HollywoodLife.com. She took us inside the actual procedure of injecting fillers into the feet. [Nichole Starr, R.N is the owner of Skin Deep, which also specializes in laser and other skincare services. Starr is the other injector at SD.]

Why foot fillers? — “Sometimes people get a bit of flattening in the feet, and decide to get fillers,” Michelle said. “So, if you put it in the heels it can help cushion. And, some women like to add cushion to their feet with fillers because of how often they’re in heels, whether it’s work or events.”

When does it kick in and how long does it last? — “It lasts longer than botox. It may last 6-8 months depending on which type of product [filler] you’re using. It’s pretty quick, there is actually lidocaine [anesthetic that relieves pain and numbs the skin] in the injection itself, so that makes it more comfortable. As for the turn around time? — “As long as the numbing wears off, you’re good to go and can leave soon after it’s done. You will be perfectly mobile. It has numbing and tingling affects, so the individual can sit and have a cup of tea for about 15-20 minutes, everything should be gone.”

Are foot fillers painful? — “Filler is different than botox; It may be a little more spicy, so we use numbing cream for that and let it sit for about 15 minutes. We also use ice,” she explained, adding, “Everybody tolerates it.”

How much would foot filler cost? — “Pricing is very customized for each client, depending on where they’d like to be injected,” Michelle noted. “However, it can start around $1000.” Michelle also added that “it takes a pretty good amount of filler for the feet.”

Is this popular? — “It’s still kind of a new thing,” Michelle said, adding that and “it’s an exclusive area for people who can do it.” She said that most people prioritize botox and fillers, starting with their face, as opposed to their feet. “It’s not one of the more common things that we do, but what we do a lot of is a lot of is botox in the under arms for hidrosis.” Click here to learn more about botox!

HollywoodLifers, tell us — Is this something you’d do after learning more about it?