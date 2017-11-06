Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Hired International Army Of Spies To Cover Up Alleged Sexual Assaults

A shocking new report claims that Harvey Weinstein used an international army of spies and operatives to seek out victims of his alleged rape victims, gather info on them and use it to silence them.

This is so crazy it’s like something out of a spy thriller. In a new piece for The New Yorker, author Ronan Farrow has detailed a network of covert operatives that disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, 65, used to get close to some of his alleged rape victims, even befriending them under false names to gather what dirt they could have on him. It alleges that he used a former Israeli intelligence to befriend actress and rape-accuser Rose McGowan, 44, as an employee of a London-based wealth management group when in fact she worked for Black Cube, a corporate intelligence gathering agency. She presented herself “Diana Filip” and she wanted to work with the actress because she was launching a workplace discrimination project. The two became close and Filip pressed McGowan for retails on her encounters with Weinstein.

The former Charmed star was also targeted in 2017 by a man claiming to be a freelance journalist who called the actress and had a long conversation with her that he recorded and sent back to Black Cube. He also contacted actress Annabella Sciorra, 58, in August, who since the original Weinstein harassment and sexual abuse story broke in the New York Times on Oct. 5, has come forward with her own rape claims. She said that the conversation was suspicious and she got off the call as quickly as she could. “It struck me as B.S.,” she told Farrow. “And it scared me that Harvey was testing to see if I would talk.” Since the original NYT story broke, over 60 women have come forward accusing Weinstein of everything from sexual misconduct to actual rape. He’s now being investigated by police in New York, LA, Beverly Hills and London. See pics of Weinstein’s many accusers, here.

Weinstein even went so far as to try to gather negative information on McGowan by contacting other journalists, including Dylan Howard, the chief content officer of American Media Inc, whose company publishes The National Enquirer and Star Magazine. Howard had a reporter hound Elizabeth Avellan, the ex-wife of director Robert Rodriguez, who went on to date McGowan after his divorce. After relentless calls, she finally spoke to the reporter on the condition it not be recorded and of course it WAS recorded and later shared with Weinstein! In a series of e-mails Howard said, “I have something AMAZING…eventually she laid into Rose pretty hard.” Weinstein replied, “This is the killer. Especially if my fingerprints r not on this.” Avellan told Farrow that she never would have responded knowing it was an attempt to discredit McGowan. “I don’t want to shame people,” she said. “I wasn’t interested. Women should stand together.”

Farrow concluded the article by noting that “after a year of concerted effort, Weinstein’s campaign to track and silence his accusers crumbled.” But until the New York Times and New Yorker published their pieces on Weinstein’s track record of alleged sexual abuse and harassment, it had some of his victims more terrified than ever about speaking out. “It scared me,” Sciorra said, “because I knew what it meant to be threatened by Harvey. I was in fear of him finding me,” while McGowan said “everyone lied to me all the time.”

Even Farrow knows how completely out there the intricate story of spies, payoffs and efforts to silence Weinstein’s accusers is, as he wrote on his Instagram account with a link in his bio to the story that, “My new @newyorkermag investigation is the craziest thing I’ve ever reported, pulling back the curtain on a secret world of exotic tools available to powerful men who will stop at nothing to silence allegations against them.” Oh man, he wasn’t kidding. You can read the article in full, here.

