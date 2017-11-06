Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Hit On Paris Hilton When She Was 20 — Followed Her Into Bathroom

Harvey Weinstein reportedly made a move on socialite Paris Hilton in the bathroom at the amFAR Gala when she was only 20-years-old. Find out all the shocking details here!

Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual assault accusers keep being added to a long list and now an eyewitness is claiming that the director hit on Paris Hilton, 36, in a bathroom at the amFAR Gala in Cannes, France when she was just 20-years old. “As soon as Paris arrived, Harvey made a beeline for her and was all over her,” the eyewitness told Page Six. “He even seemed to be salivating. He used his usual line, ‘Come to my office. I want to make movies with you. I can make you a star.’ ” After Paris was unimpressed with his moves, he allegedly followed her into the bathroom.

“He was pushing the door of the stall Paris was inside, demanding she open the door, saying he ‘needed to talk to her,’ ” the witness further told the publication. “She didn’t open the door. A male event worker had seen Harvey follow Paris into the ladies’ and alerted a security guard, who went into the bathroom and ordered Harvey to leave the women’s bathroom. At first he refused, saying, ‘I’m a friend, it’s OK.’ Finally, he was muscled out, and guards stood watch over Paris all night to protect her, partly because of her very valuable diamond dress and partly to keep Harvey at bay.” See photos of Harvey’s accusers here.

Harvey’s been in hot water with the industry since his first accuser came forward and has been in rehab trying to get help for his issues. One of the most recent accusations involves actress Paz de la Huerta who claims the movie mogul allegedly raped her twice. With all the terrible accusations that have come forward, Harvey may actually getting arrested soon. The NYPD has confirmed that they are working on an arrest because now they have enough evidence to do so.

In addition to Paris and Paz, Harvey has been accused of sexually assaulting Ashley Judd, 49, Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, Rose McGowan, 44, and more.

