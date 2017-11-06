Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

No ‘Stranger Things’ here, just Wonder Women! See gorgeous red carpet photos of some of our favorites like Gal, Millie, Reese Witherspoon, and Chrissy Teigen at events this week!

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot showed off her long, strong legs at the Justice League photo call in London on November 4. Absolutely gorgeous in Givenchy! Her lovely updo was thanks to hairstylist Mark Townsend. Her glowing makeup was done by Sabrina Bedrani. Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown wore a stunning sequin and embroidered Rodarte jacket while attending the AOL Build Speaker Series on October 31. Ever since she debuted a more mature look at the Stranger Things season two premiere on October 26, she was out and about promoting the show, and each outfit was better than the last! She’s really coming into her own!

Carey Mulligan wore a red Calvin Klein dress at the Hollywood Film Awards, on November 5. Also at the HFA, Angelina Jolie stunned in a silver gown. Alessandra Ambrosio wowed at the Daddy’s Home 2 premiere in Los Angeles on November 5, wearing a white Carolina Herrera dress and Casadei shoes.We can’t wait to see her in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show! Reese Witherspoon looked girly and gorgeous in a Giorgio Armani dress and Jimmy Choo shoes while being honored at the WSJ magazine 2017 Innovator Awards in New York on November 1.

Dakota Fanning wore a stunning fuchsia dress promoting her film Please Stand By in Rome, Italy on October 31. And at a Revolve event in Los Angeles on November 2, Hailey Baldwin went super short and sweet in a black dress with feather, off-the-shoulder neckline. Chrissy Teigen wore a black sequin dress from her collection with Revolve, showing off her long legs, and revealing she wants to get pregnant with her second child soon! Guests at the Revolve event sipped on Tequila Avión. See pics of all the best dressed stars in the gallery above!

