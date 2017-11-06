The newest ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ trailer is all sorts of sexy. Christian and Anastasia get hot and heavy in the newest look at the final film in the ‘Fifty Shades’ trilogy. Yes, there’s more Red Room sex! Watch now!

Fifty Shades Freed is going to be the sexiest Fifty Shades movie ever, that’s for sure. The trailer revealed so many steamy moments between Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). Seriously, we can’t stop sweating. Things only get hotter for Christian and Ana after they get married. “So you want to play?” Christian asks Ana in the Red Room. She seductively replies, “Yes, sir.” Anastasia is nearly naked as Christian worships her body. She can’t help but moan his name. There’s also a brief glimpse at a very shirtless Christian in the shower. Looks like we’re going to get more shower sex! This trailer is almost NSFW!

But it’s not all sex for the newlyweds, who will get married in the third and final film. After Christian buys her a house, Anastasia shows off her jealous side when the architect (Arielle Kebbel) gets a little too touchy with Christian. “Please stop talking to my husband as if I weren’t here,” Ana says to Gia. Oh, boy! The claws are coming out!

There’s also danger lurking in the distance for the couple. Not only are Christian and Anastasia being followed, there’s also their Jack Hyde (Eric Johnson) problem. Jack Hyde has Anastasia in tears when he calls her. There’s also a moment when he has her cornered. But that’s not all. Mrs. Robinson (Kim Basinger) is still around and looking to cause drama. “Did you sleep with her?” a tearful Ana asks Christian. Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters on February 9. Tickets are on sale now.

