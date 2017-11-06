‘TWD’s Latest Victim Explains Why Their On-Screen Death Was So Different From The Comics

Another one bites the dust! One of our beloved Alexandrians met their end on ‘The Walking Dead’, but it was extremely different on television than it was originally written by Robert Kirkman. What’s up with that?

SPOILER ALERT! If you are not caught up on The Walking Dead‘s eighth season, including the Sunday, November 5 episode, you should probably stop reading. Unless you’re totally cool with being spoiled in which case, carry on! In the latest episode we said goodbye to Eric, Aaron’s husband, after he was shot in the abdomen and left to die under a tree. His death happened off-screen, and the last we saw of Eric was the back of his dead body walking off into the woods with a herd of walkers now that he had turned. As awful as that sounds, Eric’s death was much more peaceful in the series than it was in the comics — and actor Jordan Woods-Robinson has opened up about the changes to EW.

“In the comics, if anyone hasn’t seen it, Ezekiel is actually telling the story about how this battle began and then you turn the page and it’s a full-page image of Eric getting shot in the head and his head is flying through the air and Aaron is behind him shouting, and then Rick is basically there, saying ‘We don’t have time,’ and they just keep running, and that is it for Eric,” Jordan told the outlet in his postmortem interview. “So I was really happy that they were really focusing on the relationship for this, and from the moment that he started explaining it, I thought it was just beautiful. I was just really happy that their relationship was so important and in many ways the relationship is still there.”

The major change allowed Aaron, played by Ross Marquand, to get a proper goodbye in before Eric’s death. On screen, as Eric was bleeding out under the three he encouraged Aaron to go back and keep fighting. Aaron hesitated at first but ultimately realized that Eric was right, and they were able to get in one last tender moment before he ran back to the gunfight. It was a heartbreaking moment to watch, especially when Aaron returned with high hopes he could still save Eric only to find that he was gone. If you missed the episode, you can read HollywoodLife‘s FULL recap here!

