Diplo Reignites Taylor Swift Feud Slamming Her Music & Fans Are Furious

Shots fired! We thought the feud between Diplo and Taylor Swift was history, but it looks like he wants to rile up the singer’s fans with some shocking new comments bashing her music. We’ve got the details.

Taylor’s Swift‘s new music is SO yesterday according to Diplo. The 38-year-old DJ and music producer says that kids today don’t want to listen to what she’s got to offer, as they would rather stream music from fresh new artists that may not get a ton of radio airplay. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Diplo — real nameThomas Wesley Pentz — dropped this bomb: “Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Bodak Yellow.’ They don’t want to listen to, like, ‘Look What You Made Me Do.’” OUCH!

He didn’t stop there with slamming Tay’s massive first single off of her upcoming album Reputation. He name checked ‘Rockstar” singer Post Malone, 22, as someone who young people can get behind without radio stations telling them that he’s someone they should be listening to. “That music doesn’t relate to them at all. I don’t think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I’m impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift.” BURN!!!

Taylor and Diplo don’t have the greatest history. Nemesis Katy Perry‘s onetime boyfriend attacked her for having a flat booty and offered to start a kickstarter campaign to help her get a bigger butt back in 2014. Swifties everywhere went on the attack about his sexist tweet and he told British GQ in Feb. 2017 that their feud was the biggest mistake of his life. “All I know is don’t ever get into a feud with Taylor Swift. She has like 50 million people that will die for her. You can’t step into that arena. That was something I was never prepared for…one of the biggest mistakes of my career was definitely f***ing with her.” Her fans literally threatened to murder him at the time and he said that, “It’s really bizarre, and disgusting. They’re the worst people in the world.”

Well, he’s getting their wrath once again for dissing Taylor, as the Swifties have come out in force against him. Diplo has turned off the comments section and completely scrubbed his most recent Instagram posts after they were flooded with snake emojis and hateful comments. In the posts where he left the comments turned on, they have been completely scrubbed of anything negative about him or any references to Taylor. He KNEW this would happen as he’s been through this before with her army of fans. He tried to tell them that he’s a fan of her songs via Twitter, but that didn’t stop the hate.

calm down swifties "all too well" is one of my fav songs https://t.co/yV05kBWaQZ — diplo (@diplo) November 6, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Diplo is trying to reignite his feud with Taylor?