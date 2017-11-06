Texas: Devin Patrick Kelley Broke Infant Stepson’s Skull Before Slaughtering 26 At Church

Before Devin Kelley murdered 26 people inside a Sutherland Springs church, the gunman was convicted of fracturing his baby stepson’s skull in 2012! Even more chilling, he pled guilty to doing it ‘intentionally.’

About five years ago, in 2012, Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, was stationed at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico when he was charged with “assault on his spouse and assault on their child,” according to the Air Force, reports the New York Times. “He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife,” Don Christensen, a retired colonel who was the chief prosecutor for the Air Force, said. And as frightening as it is, the killer wasn’t shy about admitting he MEANT to harm the child. “He pled to intentionally doing it,” Don added. As a result, Devin was sentenced to 12 months’ confinement in November of that year. He was also reduced to the lowest possible rank in the Air Force.

After his jail time, Devin was discharged from the military on a “bad conduct discharge.” From there, it was all a scary downward spiral for the mass-murderer. He was was sued for divorce in October 2012, according to court documents obtained by the Albuquerque Journal. The papers also state that the couple had no children together, but were living with a child from the wife’s previous relationship — the infant whose skull he broke. Devin was eventually also charged with animal cruelty. “I had always known there was something off about him. But he wasn’t always a ‘psychopath’ though,” longtime friend, Courtney Kleiber, shared via Facebook on Nov. 5.

“He was,” she said, “happy at one point, normal, your average kid. We had a lot of good times together. Over the years we all saw him change into something that he wasn’t. To be completely honest, I’m really not surprised this happened, and I don’t think anyone who knew him is very surprised either.” For a time, Devin listed his address as parking space 60 at the Fountain Creek RV Park in Colorado. He lived there with his new wife, Danielle Lee Shields. One of the couples’ neighbors was a woman who gave her name only as Susan to the New York Times. She said a man of similar age and description lived in spot 60 for a few months during that time, but she never learned his name.

“He was kind of off, lived here with a woman. The only thing that sticks out about him was his dog,” she recalled. Devin apparently had a pit bull puppy that he kept tied up in the sun all day outside of his RV. One time, the police were called because the man had struck the dog in the head, Susan said. Records show that Devin was indeed charged with cruelty to animals, a misdemeanor, back in August 2014. The case, however, was dismissed. He moved out a few weeks later, Susan said. In more recent years, Devin’s friends on Facebook said that he had become super vocal about being anti-Christian and anti-religion. It got so bad that many of his connections stopped communicating with him altogether. And while his Facebook page has since been deleted, on it, he had listed that he “liked” a number of atheist groups.

“He was always talking about how people who believe in God were stupid and trying to preach his atheism,” one of his Facebook friends, Nina Rosa Nava, posted on the site, saying she unfriended him because of it. Devin ended up killing at least 26 people and injuring 20 on Nov. 5 when he entered First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. He walked in shooting a military-style rifle, and of the 26 murdered, police are saying at least 12 were children (the youngest of which was 18 months old.) He then fled in his vehicle and was chased by armed neighbors. Later, he was found dead inside his vehicle.

