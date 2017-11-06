Ben Affleck Just Teased A DC/Marvel Crossover & We Are Shook AF

Can these two comic worlds collide? In a new interview, Ben Affleck reveals that seeing the DC’s Justice League and Marvel’s Avengers come together isn’t as far fetched of an idea as one might think.

Ben Affleck, 45, is giving comic book fans life by teasing a DC/Marvel crossover. “I think it would be great,” Ben, who plays Batman for the DC universe, told Channel NewsAsia in a sit down with his co-star, Ray Fisher. “I’m sure it would be it would successful for everybody and people would like to do it, so why not?” Ben also joked that he doesn’t own either DC or Marvel so, unfortunately, it’s not exactly his decision. While that’s a valid point, so is his point about a crossover potentially making a LOT of money for both studios. So, what’s the hold up?

To make this news even more exciting, it turns out Ben isn’t the only one onboard with this idea. “I’ve been a huge DC fan growing up and I had fans that were huge fans of Marvel,” Ray, who plays Cyborg in the DC universe, shared. “I would love to see one of these characters fight one another.” Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot, is also down — maybe even more so than the guys! “I would love for both worlds to collide. I think it could be super awesome because they have some great characters as well,” she said before gushing over Marvel’s incredible female superheroes. Henry Cavill, aka Superman, also brought up a good point: the DC/Marvel rivalry is much more between the fans that the individual universes and their casts. “I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us. For all of us who are making these movies,” Henry said. He also added, “I’m sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel, there’s always going to be competition, yeah. But they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren’t popular. And you don’t want that because if one goes down, the other goes down.” So true!

