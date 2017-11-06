BTS Fans Slam Rapper CupcakKe Over Her Explicit Tweets Hitting On Jungkook

Rapper CupcakKe, ah, expressed her attraction towards BTS member Jungkook, and K-pop fans are outraged at her NSFW tweets. Now, they’re totally dragging her!

CupcakKe (AKA Elizabeth Eden Harris), 20, couldn’t have known she was about to come up against the fandom of K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Rap Monster, Jimin, V and Jungkook) when she tweeted about Jungkook, 20, on Nov. 2, but here we are. “Jungkook stan mad I said imma f*ck jungkook .. lmao … I said what I said and I meant that sh*t,” the rapper tweeted, adding, “You mad I want to f*ck him? If he tweeted I want to f*ck cupcakKe, why would I get mad? I will let him stick his d*ck in my mouth GOODNIGHT.” Of course, Twitter promptly exploded!

“I wouldn’t be surprised if bighit sues her for like sexual harassment,” one fan replied, referring to the group’s management company. “Drag her!” another declared, effectively calling the BTS A.R.M.Y. to action. You can check out more pics of BTS here.

Still, others defended the musician, who is known for raunchy hits like “Deepthroat.” “Kpop stans are toxic,” username Me-Luigi wrote on Reddit. “All cupcakke was tryna do was sh*tpost about d*ck in peace and instead she got bombarded with death threats from fake-woke preteens…talent truly LOST today,” another commented. “I mean jjk an adult and cupcakke an adult…so uh…” one fan tweeted.

See CupcakKe’s tweets below, and warning, because they’re pretty explicit:

Jungkook stan mad I said imma fuck jungkook .. lmao … I said what I said and I meant that shit — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

You mad I want to fuck him? If he tweeted I want to fuck cupcakKe, why would I get mad? I will let him stick his dick in my mouth GOODNIGHT https://t.co/MnDXBIPM6n — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

Hey wassup @BTS_twt y'all like fish ? — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

We love a hit https://t.co/H6tMgh3Owl — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

Say it for the people in the back !!! Autually matter fact , I kn someone that kn them. . He will have my number by the end of today 😏 https://t.co/w53QsDXFvA — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

Finally, CupcakKe implied that she might be leaving Twitter soon following the harassment from fans, but as of press time, her account is still active:

Y'all ain't got to worry bout me no more ✌🏾 https://t.co/p0pleGtDqw — Marilyn MonHOE (@CupcakKe_rapper) November 3, 2017

