Texas Cheerleader, 19, Mysteriously Dies After She Stops Breathing On Road Trip With Friends

A college cheerleader in Texas mysteriously died after her friends noticed she stopped breathing while in the middle of a car ride. Authorities still don’t know what happened to her. Here’s what we know.

Cayley Mandadi, 19, was a sophomore cheerleader at Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas when she tragically — and inexplicably — died on Halloween. She had been riding in a car that was returning from Houston when one of the other passengers saw she wasn’t breathing. Although she was dropped off and left at Seton Hospital, Cayley was later transferred to Seton Medical Center and was eventually pronounced dead by a doctor. The circumstances around her death lead to more questions rather than answers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety’s Texas Rangers Unit is currently investigating her death, and although an autopsy has been ordered, the autopsy’s full report will take three months to finalize. While a preliminary report will be available within the next few days, it’s expected to not reveal what ultimately caused Cayley to stop breathing and ultimately die. Trinity University Police released a Community Crime Alert for a non-student by the name of Mark Howerton and issued him a Criminal Trespass Warning. According to News 4 San Antonio, he was associated with Cayley. Some students, who refused to be interviewed on camera, spoke to the news outlet saying that they believer her death was not a suicide.

