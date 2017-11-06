Are Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Planning On Eloping? They Don’t Need A ‘Big Wedding’

Will there be a new Mr. & Mrs? Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani may be taking it to the next level in a simple way and eloping soon, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out the details of their romantic plans here!

Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani‘s strong romance may be moving forward into marriage soon but the couple may not want to showcase their commitment with a wedding. “They know that is going to be a big deal when they finally get themselves married,” a source close to the couple EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “So much so that they are considering just eloping and then having a big party to celebrate with friends and family. They love each other and that is not going to change if they don’t have a big wedding. They’ve been married before and feel they don’t have to go all out and make a big deal out of it. It’s something that has been discussed on a few occasions so they are definitely thinking about it being one of their options since they’ll be getting married eventually anyways.” See some of the best photos of Gwen and Blake here!

Gwen and Blake met on the set of The Voice and have been dating since Nov. 2015. They are often seen out and about on date nights and family trips with Gwen’s three sons with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 52. There has been a lot of speculation that after being together for two years, they may get married and it definitely seems to be on their minds!

Blake just released a new album called Texoma Shore and he admitted that some of the songs, including “Turnin’ Me On” were inspired by his lady love. He is set to go on tour to promote the album in Feb. 2018.

