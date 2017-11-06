Blac Chyna Debuts As Rapper On New Song — Will She Shade Rob Kardashian On Diss Track?

Blac Chyna has given fans a first listen of her blossoming music career, and her lyrics sound as explosive as we’d hoped! So does she drag Rob Kardashian on her debut track?

Blac Chyna, 29, and Rob Kardashian, 30, are battling it out in court, but Chyna has been taking the time to focus on her music career, too. “Pop that p*ssy like a pistol, yeah,” she raps on the hook of a new song, which surfaced via TMZ on Nov. 6. So is it meant to be a diss track against Rob? Well, it’s a little soon to tell, but you can listen to the snippet below!

We previously knew that Chyna poached her ex Tyga‘s producer Mally Mall to kickstart her career, and indeed, Mall worked on this new song. Chyna has also recruited Yo Gotti, Tory Lanez, and Rae Sremmurd‘s Swae Lee to work on her debut album, as TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Chyna is suing Rob, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner on the grounds that they tanked her reality show Rob & Chyna, saying they used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.” Chyna is also suing over claims of assault, battery, domestic violence and defamation. “Rob Kardashian is an abuser intent on destroying Angela White, the mother of his baby, who left him in 2016. In revenge, the Kardashian-Jenner family became media predators, slut-shaming her on social media and killing her hit television show [‘Rob & Chyna’], which had already begun filming a second season,” the suit alleges. See pics of the court documents between Blac Chyna and the Kardashian family.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna has a succesful rap career ahead of her? Tell us if you’re excited to hear the full track!