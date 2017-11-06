Biggest Engagement Rings Of 2017 — Cardi B, Caroline Wozniacki & More Celeb Diamond Bling

What’s the key to a successful marriage? A killer engagement ring, perhaps? Brides-to-be Miley Cyrus, Miranda Kerr, Serena Williams, and more were not shy about flaunting their bling!

Not to sound totally shallow, but isn’t the engagement ring just as important as the man giving it to you? In Sex & The City, Carrie Bradshaw actually THREW UP when she saw the hideous ring Aiden Shaw bought for her. That’s not exactly the best way to start the next chapter in your life. Ergo, there’s tons of pressure on dudes to buy the right diamond, the right cut, and the right band. Oh, and the right proposal plan. It may not be easy, but hunks like Liam Hemsworth, Evan Spiegel, and more totally nailed it with their girlfriends!

This year was FULL of romantic proposals! The Spectacular Now actor Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry, comedian Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salanger (this one was a little controversial considering his wife passed away less than a year before), Star Wars actress Felicity Jones and Charles Guard, and many more. 2017 also brought two famous exes back together after YEARS of being apart, and soon, they’ll be headed down the alter. Of course we’re talking Miley Cyrus and Liam! Love is officially alive and well again now that these two are back together and head over heels. The “Malibu” singer has been mum about a wedding date, but we hope it’s in the near future!

While some engagements were to be expected, like Miranda Kerr and her CEO founder boyfriend, others were completely out of the blue! Lady Gaga is reportedly engaged to Christian Carino — and they’ve only been dating for about six months! We have not seen a diamond ring from Mother Monster yet, but we can’t wait to catch a first glimpse when she’s ready to share the amazing news with fans. Another big congratulations goes out to reality star Cardi B and rapper Migos, whose engagement news broke just a week ago. So many beautiful weddings to look forward to!

