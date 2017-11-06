Did Bella Thorne Just Take Over The Plumped-Up Lip Club? See New Pic
Bella Thorne might be on top of the pouty lip list! With a maybe-pregnant Kylie Jenner in hiding, Bella’s showing off her plump pout on Instagram!
“Good morning early risers,” Bella Thorne, 20, wrote on Instagram the morning of November 6. She posted a video of herself posing and smiling, showing off her super big lips, along with her long lashes and septum ring. She’s had a plump pout for a while, but now her lips look bigger than ever! Her fans obviously love this look, commenting on the video, “of all the roses you are the most beautiful” and “Ur so cute.”
Bella was probably smiling in her early morning vid because she is starring in Liam Payne‘s new music video for his song “Bedroom Floor.” In just a few hours, the video had garnered almost a half of a million views! Dream team!
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on
HollywoodLifers, do you like Bella Thorne’s lips or are they TOO plump?