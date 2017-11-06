Did Bella Thorne Just Take Over The Plumped-Up Lip Club? See New Pic

Bella Thorne might be on top of the pouty lip list! With a maybe-pregnant Kylie Jenner in hiding, Bella’s showing off her plump pout on Instagram!

“Good morning early risers,” Bella Thorne, 20, wrote on Instagram the morning of November 6. She posted a video of herself posing and smiling, showing off her super big lips, along with her long lashes and septum ring. She’s had a plump pout for a while, but now her lips look bigger than ever! Her fans obviously love this look, commenting on the video, “of all the roses you are the most beautiful” and “Ur so cute.”

Dr. Kirk Brandow, founder and director of the Brandow Clinic for Cosmetic Surgery, has not treated Bella, and previously told HollywoodLife.com, "Bella has definitely had lip injections, but she has always had larger lips like Angelia Jolie. Lip enhancements like fillers can make them much bigger. I also think she is using make up which accentuates the size of the lips and makes them look much bigger than they actually are. Her lower lip has definitely been augmented quite significantly, and the upper lip as well, but not quite as much." Charis Wipfler (Grace), APRN-FNP, BC, from Grace Medical Aesthetics, comments on how big is too big: "Everyone has a different beauty ideal. A reputable practitioner will work with the client to determine what those ideals and goals are. Some feel that the best outcomes are those that look and feel natural, leaving curious observers to question 'Did she or didn't she?', while other clients choose a more glamorous, obvious enhancement. Your practitioner should be able to do both."

Bella was probably smiling in her early morning vid because she is starring in Liam Payne‘s new music video for his song “Bedroom Floor.” In just a few hours, the video had garnered almost a half of a million views! Dream team!

Good morning early risers✨ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:25am PST

